Wolves chairman makes statement on future of Fosun's ownership

Some supporters have become disillusioned at Wolves' direction in recent months, with a strategic move to be more financially sustainable with football transfers.

Fosun have been looking for new investors for some time and as Shi insists the owners have no plans to sell Wolves, he reveals the club are getting closer to securing that investment.

Shi said: “Fosun has never been an owner to spend for fun. It is not in their nature or character.

“They always try to invest where necessary, to give the club a leadership team and foundation, but also empower the team here.

“The plan is to combine intelligence and teamwork, together with the cash injection, to build something for the long-term. That is always the way for the chairman, owner and group.