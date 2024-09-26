Spanish international can still make Wolves impact

The 32-year-old has only made two substitute appearances in the league and has been an unused substitute in the last three top flight fixtures.

After two underwhelming performances in the Carabao Cup, where he started against Burnley and Brighton, many have questioned Sarabia's importance this season.

But O'Neil says the attacker will come good in a Wolves shirt.

"He's training well," O'Neil said.

"There is some competition in that area of the pitch but I don't see him as on the outside looking in.

"We never see the group like that, it's the group together.