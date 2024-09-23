Wolves Fans' Verdict v Villa: A game of two halves

Harry Lee

Just what is happening in the dressing room at half time at the moment?

In the first 45 we dominated for large spells, looked really threatening on numerous occasions, but yet again we were not clinical enough.

You’d like to think we’d have wanted more of the same in the second half! Don’t get me wrong, Villa were never going to play as bad second half, but how can our decline be so drastic?

You have to question some of the subs, why did he take off Strand Larsen? We need someone to hold the ball up, get hold of the game.

I’m starting to think we are expending so much energy in the first half of games that the drop off that happens in the second half is inevitable. Is fitness where we need it to be?

With the Mosquera injury looking bad on viewing, we really need Toti Gomes back for the weekend.

Gary O’Neil is now under huge pressure. We are in desperate need for three points to settle us down, Wolves fans are understandably becoming more vocal but let’s face it, if we were to sack GON, who is going to come in on the cheap and turn this around?

William Meddings

Some of the worst game management that I have ever seen in my life.

I’d absolutely love to know what Gary O’Neil said to the players at half-time, we looked a completely different team when we came out for the second half, it was embarrassing.

What is more frustrating than anything is just how predictable it all was: we went ahead, took our foot off the gas and allowed Villa to play themselves back into the game.

We knew Villa were going to have to step their game up in the second half, so why not match that and go toe to toe with them? Why change the tactics so much after being so dominant in the first half? All that resulted in was even more pressure being put on us.

It’s going to be a long old season now, which isn’t helped by the fact that Mosquera got stretchered off. Him being out for a prolonged period of time could really cost us, let’s just hope that we manage to get a few points on the board after this difficult run of fixtures.

I know O’Neil has a lot of credit in the bank, but that’s not going to last long if he keeps letting games slip and going down like this without a fight… Andre looked decent again though, but that’s about the only positive I can think of after the first half.

Matthew Spencer

For every minute we were 1-0 up, I just knew we would concede at least one maybe two goals by the final whistle. This meant that we would need at least three goals to get a win, which is quite frankly, relegation conversation.

I also get the notion that we are playing teams who are better than us, but this is the Premier League. We are a Premier League club. We should be expecting to get something from every game, otherwise we may as well pack our bags and get ready for a league fixture against Wrexham!

Personally, I have found it difficult to be a Wolves fan over the last few months. With the price of tickets going far beyond what many fans can afford whilst the trajectory of the club is seemingly going in the opposite direction, a win or even a point against Villa would have meant so much.

Instead, we got the usual disappointing feeling of defeat, another from a winning position as well. Perhaps it was substitutions that cost us. Perhaps it was just complete misfortune. What does not lie is that we are bottom of the league and O’Neil is thanking Dyche at the moment, as otherwise he would be favourite in the ol’ Premier League manager sack race.

I fear it will still get worse before it could ever potentially get better. Out of darkness cometh….?

Clive Smith

It’s a tough time being a Wolves fan right now. It feels a long time since a league win and there are a bundle of stats that make for bad reading.