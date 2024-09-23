Gary O'Neil sends defiant Wolves message

Wolves once again lost from a winning position as three second- half Villa strikes condemned O’Neil’s side to four defeats from five Premier League games.

O’Neil, frustrated at the manner of the defeat, still believes in his Wolves side despite Liverpool being their next fixture.

“They definitely won’t be expecting that to happen, but they need to understand why it is happening (losing from a winning position),” O’Neil said. “And they do, but when you’re in those situations you show the quality of player you are with your decision making and your duels.

“It can be the difference. The team isn’t all over the place, suffering badly or being ripped apart by Aston Villa, yet we still find a way to go from 1-0 up to 2-1 down.

“It’s on me for the players to understand that those bits are not acceptable for the level we ask of ourselves as a group.