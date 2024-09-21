Wolves defender due for scan amid fears of serious knee injury

The defender was stretchered off in the second half of Wolves’ 3-1 loss after Morgan Rogers caught him as his foot planted in the turf, twisting his leg.

Mosquera looked devastated as he was taken off the pitch, with O’Neil confirming it is a knock to his knee that could be serious.

“There’s no real info, but it doesn’t look good at this moment,” O’Neil said.

“It was obviously a big blow for us in the game, firstly, and it would be a big blow for us to lose him for a significant amount of time in an area of the pitch that we’re already short in.

“He was performing at a very high level for us in that area. It’s not one we can afford to lose.

“Hopefully it’s not as bad as is feared, but it’s not looking good at this moment.”

The tackle from Rogers came after Mosquera had committed a foul and the whistle had already been blown.