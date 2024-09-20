Wolves traveling in the hope that a local rivalry will prove to be a great leveller

While Villa enter the game still riding the high of Tuesday night’s impressive Champions League debut, Wolves do having exited the Carabao Cup at Brighton, with boss Gary O’Neil admitting he is beginning to sound like a broken record after another match in which his team played well in parts but succumbed to defeat due to their worrying tendency to concede soft goals.

Since the start of March they have kept only one clean sheet and that came against Championship opposition in the shape of Burnley in last month’s Carabao Cup second round.

In the Premier League, it is 16 matches since Wolves last recorded a shut-out, a run which has contributed to a run of only two wins in the last 17 games in all competitions.