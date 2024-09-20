Wolves must embrace 'underdog' tag to get out of rut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves are winless in four Premier League games with just one point to their name as they embark on tomorrow’s West Midlands derby at Villa.

O’Neil has been pleased with recent performances and as Wolves prepare for several more tough fixtures in a difficult start to the campaign, he has called on his side to ‘upset the odds’ and find that first win.

“Obviously, we’ll be judged on results, but the run of fixtures is brutal,” O’Neil said.