Gary O'Neil full of praise for Wolves attacker
Gary O’Neil has backed Goncalo Guedes to revive his Wolves career and break into the starting XI.
The Portuguese forward was set to leave in the summer following his disastrous £27.5million Wolves move in 2022.
However, he was re-integrated into the squad by O’Neil, who has been pleased with his attitude and application ever since.
Guedes has now scored three Carabao Cup goals this season and after Wednesday’s showing at Brighton, O’Neil has been left impressed and backed him for an even bigger impact.