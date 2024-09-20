Aston Villa v Wolves: The key battles in the fight for bragging rights
In the latest West Midlands derby, Wolves and Villa are in two very different places.
But like any game against a rival, these fixtures have a way of evening the odds.
Battles across the pitch will determine who leaves Villa Park with the bragging rights and we took a look at some that could have a big say in the outcome.
Watkins v Dawson
Ollie Watkins is one of the Premier League’s most dangerous strikers and the England international finally found his scoring boots this season against Everton last time out.
The forward will be integral to the way Villa play as they look to use home advantage over Wolves.