Liam Keen comment: Wolves need inspiration to turn performances into results

Gary O’Neil and his players can be buoyed by the second half performance, which saw Wolves dominate Brighton, but their ultimate elimination from the Carabao Cup was another in a long list of concerns.

The fixtures do not get any easier with a West Midlands derby at Villa next up and the trip to East Sussex has left O’Neil plenty to mull over.

Goalkeepers

Sam Johnstone did not put in a convincing performance at the weekend against Newcastle and if Jose Sa was ever serious about winning his spot back as number one, then this was his first chance.

With Wolves now out of the competition, it may be his last chance before the January transfer window rolls around, and he did not take it.

Sa was incredibly uncomfortable with the ball at his feet and came close on multiple occasions to giving the ball away in comical fashion.

He is a fantastic shot stopper but was unable to showcase those skills as three goals – two from distance – flew past him.

A strong argument can be made that he was at least partially at fault for all three goals and that can only be a source of frustration for Wolves.