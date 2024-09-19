Carabao Cup: Nathan Judah's Wolves player ratings v Brighton as two get 3/10
Following the Carabao Cup loss to Brighton, Nathan Judah rates the Wolves players on their performance.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated
Jose Sa - 3
Arguably at partial fault for all three goals, the goalkeeper looks a shell of his former self.
Pedro Lima - 5
Bright and with so much potential, he used the ball well and made some well-timed tackles, but he will be disappointed with the second goal.
Santi Bueno - 5
Looked a little rusty, but improved in the second half. Needed to be tighter for Adringa’s goal.
Alfie Pond - 5
Came in under difficult circumstances after little first team experience, did as well as he could.