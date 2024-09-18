Wolves youngster set for chance to impress at Brighton

The midfielder was subject of interest from former loan club Stoke in the summer, who had a £500,000 bid rejected.

A move did not materialise and Cundle stayed with Wolves, after impressing head coach Gary O’Neil in pre-season.

With a difficult run of fixtures, Wolves’ priority is picking up points in the Premier League and with a West Midlands derby at Villa coming up this weekend, O’Neil is set to ring the changes in the cup tonight.

As a result, Cundle could be set to play tonight as O’Neil is eager to give him a chance.