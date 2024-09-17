Gary O'Neil lifts lid on Wolves' tactical change

The £21million signing started against Newcastle on Sunday and put in an impressive performance as a defensive midfielder.

It meant switching to starting three midfielders and, after changing tactics, O’Neil feels it will pay off in the long run,

“Andre has had two days with us and did very, very well,” O’Neil said. “He’s a good player, which is the reason we took a sideways turn in the transfer window and signed a centre midfielder, even though that wasn’t the plan.

“We were trying to do some business in other areas and the players we could get and afford, we didn’t feel would help us as much.