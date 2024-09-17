Dave Edwards: Wolves pay heavy price for missed chances

They have been very unfortunate with the results, and I feel like they should have had more points on the board, but they have got to be able to see games out, which is something they did not do on Sunday.

They are struggling to take a game away from their opponents despite getting themselves into a good position against Newcastle – taking the lead in the first half.

The quality of the goal was excellent. The passing, Jorgen Strand Larsen making that channel run. He wanted it more than Dan Burn. It was a lovely little dummy in the box by Joao Gomes, with Mario Lemina arriving to finish it.

I thought from then on Wolves looked comfortable at the back. The balance of the team looked good, it was fluid between Lemina and Matheus Cunha. They were swapping roles regularly on the right side. They will be disappointed with the way they came out after the break. It was a slow start, but they got themselves together before having their best spell of the game, chances-wise.

At that point, you need to take the game away from the opposition.