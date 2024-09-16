Wolves Fans' Verdict v Newcastle: A disappointing loss

John Lalley

Gallant failures count for absolutely nothing and our statistics are alarmingly bleak, but there can’t be much complaint regarding the levels of effort and commitment displayed by Wolves in this match.

To be undone by two screamers from distance after defending with genuine resolution against highly-rated opposition really is hard to stomach.

Newcastle increasingly found space to pressurise us as they chased the game and although Wolves could never claim to be repelling the attacks comfortably, there was none of the abandoned ill-discipline that blighted the performance against Chelsea.

Instead, the defence retained their shape with Dawson again inspirational and Joao Gomes acting as a monumental barrier in midfield encompassed by a prodigious work-rate that was truly inspirational.

He was well backed by Mario Lemina who similarly pushed himself to the limits of energy and physicality.

Complementing the two workaholics was Andre; the debutant never wasted a ball and displayed an uncanny ability to find a gold shirt every time he passed to a colleague. But ultimately, it all counted for nothing; Newcastle never approached their best yet the feeling festered all game that if they couldn’t fashion a way to beat Wolves, we would find a way to beat ourselves.

The dismal ending of last season and the unconvincing start of this campaign offer damning evidence. We are in a winless rut; hard to see any immediate change of fortune.

Clive Smith

Plenty of familiar cliches spring to mind describing this game. Unfortunately though, we ended up with no points despite being ahead with just 15 minutes to go. After a poor opening we clicked into gear and played our best football of the season so far.

MOTM Gomes was hugely impressive in midfield, matching the aggressive approach from Newcastle. Larsen’s role as a number nine target man was helping us retain possession beyond halfway while Mosquera also started to look the part.

Howe’s housery was in evidence as usual, while we let Gordon see far too much of the ball, putting Semedo under lots of pressure. We’d survived a couple of close shaves but following a fine passage of play we took the lead. It was a well crafted goal with Larsen and Gomes both deserving an assist for Lemina’s goal.

Three subs and a flea in their ear saw Newcastle start the second half stronger but we defended well while also looking good when we were able to attack. Larsen had two good attempts which would most likely have won us the game had either gone in.

We later made three changes, at least two looked to be due to injury, but we continued to mostly be on defensive duty. Protecting our box stubbornly however was not enough. Two long range shots saw all of our good work undone. With Semedo replaced, the match up between Doherty and Barnes always looked like an accident waiting to happen – so it proved.

A hard fixture, yes, with nothing to show from all our hard endeavour, despite leading for a long period. Plenty of good signs though, both from individuals and collectively.

Our obsession with playing out from goal kicks is an approach that has yet to convince me. Three or four times Johnstone came close to allowing Gordon to dispossess him. Once we started kicking long to Larsen we often got possession on halfway and my nerves improved. Why we continue to start home games passively also puzzles me, it takes away any ‘home advantage’ and crowd input.

Adam Virgo

1-0 up with 15 minutes to go against a Newcastle side that had Isak off the pitch and looked rocky for large parts of the second half is a game we absolutely cannot lose, but we somehow manage to.

The subs from O’Neil were all wrong to begin with. I felt some subs could have came on earlier as players were looking tired and Newcastle had made four before we had even made one.

I didn’t get the Hwang sub at all, surely at 1-0 it would be much better to bring on someone like Forbs or Rodrigo Gomes who are quicker to be effective on the counter.