Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Newcastle as three get 5/10

Sam Johnstone - 5

The goalkeeper was not at fault for either of the goals but he was unconvincing with the ball at his feet and put some pressure on the Wolves defence.

Nelson Semedo - 5

The defender had a torrid time against Hall and Gordon and was caught out of position on several occasions.

Yerson Mosquera - 6

Mosquera had a decent game and did well with some late tackles and interceptions.

Craig Dawson - 6

Dawson was unfortunate with his part in Newcastle’s first goal and put in an overall solid performance.