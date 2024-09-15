Gary O'Neil has Wolves belief following Newcastle defeat

His side lost from a winning position on Sunday as Newcastle bagged two late goals to down his Wolves side at Molineux.

But O’Neil, frustrated at the manner of the goals conceded, believes Wolves will start to pick up points if they continue to perform as they have done.

“I’m frustrated because there was an awful lot good in (our performance),” O’Neil said.

“Two moments cost us points. One unfortunate and one really disappointing.

“We’re here for results and we didn’t manage to get one. We need to dust ourselves down and get ready to produce another performance in the week and see if we can go one better.

“I liked us more today than I did at Nottingham Forest.