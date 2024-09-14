Wolves v Newcastle preview: Gary O’Neil set for a rethink as he aims to upset the odds

Having already faced Arsenal and Chelsea in their opening three Premier League fixtures, Wolves now face a run of five games that will see them face off with Newcastle, Villa, Liverpool, Brentford and Manchester City.

But as the Magpies arrive at Molineux tomorrow, O’Neil is happy to play the underdog role and take the game to the league’s big hitters.

“I know Eddie (Howe) well and he’s done an excellent job there,” O’Neil said.

“They have an abundance of quality in attack, midfield and defence.

“They will be a big test and Isak is one of the best number nines in the league.