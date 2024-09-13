Wolves v Newcastle: Who's out and who's a doubt

Both Rayan Ait-Nouri and Mario Lemina returned to Compton shortly after joining up with their national teams to receive treatment for knocks, while there were other scares on the injury front.

Now, Gary O'Neil has addressed those concerns ahead of the fixture against the Magpies.

Mario Lemina – 50% chance

Lemina returned to Wolverhampton and did not meet up with Gabon as planned after suffering a knock late on against Nottingham Forest in the last fixture.

The captain seemed to have some concerns over his knee, but finished the game at the City Ground, and was seen walking freely on it after the game despite heavy bandaging.

It is believed he has not suffered a serious injury, but his fitness remains a doubt for Sunday.

O'Neil said: "We have a couple that haven't trained much. Mario and Rayan picked up slight knocks.