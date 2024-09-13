Gary O'Neil makes bold prediction for Wolves wonderkid

The 18-year-old made the switch to Molineux this summer in a £8.4million deal but has yet to make the squad for a Premier League game.

He did start against Burnley in the Carabao Cup, however, and impressed with an assist for the opening goal.

O’Neil can see the potential in the Brazilian but says he will still need time to adapt.

“His English has improved loads, so his understanding of what we need, taking instructions from the side and his communication with the team is much better now,” O’Neil said.