Wolves unveil new purple third kit

Last night’s unveiling of the new third kit on the Wolves App revealed it to be a bright shade of purple.

Brazilian international Joao Gomes, pictured above, pulled off the new look in Wolves’ first season with Sudu.

Although Wolves’ goalkeepers have often been seen sporting a range of purple and pink kits in recent years, it is the first purple outfield strip Wolves have worn since their League One title-winning campaign of 2013/14.

That kit leaned a lot more towards the blue end of the purple scale, while this season’s effort has been described by Sudu as “hyper violet, or purple with a punch”.

The Wolves logo reverts from the centre of the shirt to the left-hand side, with the wolf head pulled out of the hexagonal logo and coloured red – along with sponsor Debet and the Sudu logo.

A statement read: “It represents the Wolves’ fearless attitude and relentless pursuit of victory, both on and off the pitch.”

The kit was available to purchase online and in store from 9am this morning.

The costs are as follows:

Replica adult home shirt | £ 58

Pro adult home shirt | £80

Women’s homes shirt | £58

Junior home shirt | £45

Adult long sleeve home shirt | £70

Junior long sleeve home shirt | £55

Baby home kit | £40

Infant home kit | £44

Shorts | £30

Junior Shorts | £24