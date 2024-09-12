Gary O'Neil makes a case for the Wolves defence

Toti Gomes and Yerson Mosquera were handed the shirt at the start of the campaign, but shipped eight goals in their opening two Premier League games before Craig Dawson was recalled and Toti moved to left-back.

The head coach admits he may have to adapt his approach due to Wolves' struggles in the transfer window – as they failed to sign a centre-back – but he is adamant that he believes in his current options.

"I love the centre-backs, they've all done well," O'Neil said.

"The goals conceded against Chelsea will obviously see fingers pointed at the defence and the fact it's a new centre-back pairing, but there was so much more in those goals.

"They saved a good few, they've performed well and conceding goals was not just down to the centre-backs.

"We have four that I love working with, they are all good guys and good footballers.