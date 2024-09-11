Wolves' Sam Johnstone makes England admission

The 31-year-old, who has played at four different youth levels for his country, has also made four appearances for the senior team since getting his first call-up in 2021.

Johnstone was named in the squad for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament and after a £10million move to Wolves this summer, he hopes to reclaim his spot.

“Yeah, of course,” Johnstone said when asked if he still had England ambitions.

“I think firstly I need to concentrate on Wolves and settling in and putting in the performances.