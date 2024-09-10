Wolves midfielder confident of making his mark

The midfielder has had to settle for two substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season, as well as a Carabao Cup start against Burnley, with Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina currently ahead of him.

Wolves have since added Andre to their midfield ranks in a £21million move from Brazil, but Doyle is still confident of making his mark.

“I always back myself,” the midfielder said.

“There’s a lot of top midfielders there and the main thing is we all learn off each other.

“Mario is the captain, so it’s good to learn from him, with his age and his experience.