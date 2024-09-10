Dave Edwards: Wolves need clarity on goalkeeper dilemma

There has been an awful lot going on in the summer with Jose Sa being linked with leaving the football club, Dan Bentley being linked with Arsenal and Wolves also trying to recruit a goalkeeper.

It’s not been an ideal situation but I think they are really happy having Sam Johnstone in the building.

What they’re probably not happy with is having Jose Sa still in the building and I do feel a little bit sorry for him.

What he’s done at the football club over the last three seasons is very commendable and in particular he was excellent in his first season.

As a whole he has been a very good goalkeeper for Wolves and I was really hoping he would leave because he deserves to be number one somewhere.

Gary O’Neil has made his mind up that he wants to go in a different direction and a lot of fans would agree with him and his reasons for doing that.