Gary O'Neil: We need to be patient with Wolves winger

The £12.7million summer signing started the opening game against Arsenal but was benched against Chelsea, before not playing any minutes against Burnley in the Carabao Cup or Nottingham Forest in the league.

Gomes impressed during pre-season and O’Neil is encouraged by what he has seen, but believes the 21-year-old still needs time to adapt to English football.

“Rodrigo is doing great, but he’s very young,” O’Neil said. “The level of the Premier League will be different to what he’s used to.

“What I love about him is that it won’t bother him one bit and he’ll attack every single moment full throttle.