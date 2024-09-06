Liam Keen comment: Sam Johnstone is a calm solution to Wolves’ goalkeeper headache

The former Villa and Albion goalkeeper arrived in a £10million deal that was announced on deadline day, but completed in time for him to start against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Wolves were relatively confident that Jose Sa would secure a move to Saudi Arabia and the former number one did not travel with the squad to the City Ground.

However, once that move failed to materialise when the Saudi window closed on Monday evening, Wolves were left with a conundrum.

This issue comes down to the battle between squad competition and squad harmony.

Every head coach and every team wants enough competition in their squad to improve individual and collective performances, but it is a fine balance in keeping everyone happy.

Most egos in modern football do not allow for players to consistently play second fiddle and moves are made.