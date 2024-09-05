Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan opens up on Marseille interest

The French club made a £21million bid that was swiftly rejected, with Wolves insisting the player was not for sale.

Gary O’Neil spoke to Hwang to reassure him of his importance and after Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi attempted to convince the South Korean international to move, he insists he will do everything he can to ensure Wolves have a successful season.

“I spoke to Gary many times and I had De Zerbi calling me almost every day,” Hwang said. “I trusted the gaffer, he said to me I was a very important player and he gave me some belief.

“After he said that I said I would stay and give everything, like last season.

“If Wolverhampton wants me then I will stay and give everything.