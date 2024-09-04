Liam Keen comment: Experienced defender shines on Wolves stage

After recovering from a 6-2 battering against Chelsea, Wolves rallied to earn a draw at the City Ground at the weekend.

Heading into the international break, it was a much-needed point to get Wolves off the mark in the Premier League.

Dynamic Dawson

Following the heavy loss to Chelsea, Wolves’ amateurish defending was in the spotlight.

That improved in a pretty easy evening against Burnley in the Carabao Cup and heading into the Nottingham Forest game it was one of the biggest talking points.

Craig Dawson was rightly recalled into the starting XI and he proved why he is still so important to this team.

Simply put, he is the best Wolves have at defending the goal. Blocks, headers, last-ditch tackles – the experienced professional guided those around him to a draw when Forest made a late push for a winner.

The goal Wolves conceded was defensively poor, but Dawson was not directly at fault and the team looked far better with him playing.