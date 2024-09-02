Wolves Fans' Verdict v Nottingham Forest: A much needed point!

Liam Berry

So we have our first point of the season against a Nottingham Forest team who have started well!

There was an absolute calamity in the early stages with our defending from a set piece, for some bizarre reason leaving Chris Wood unmarked to despatch a free header. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde responded quickly, picking one out from almost 25 yards to draw us level.

In a game where both teams probably could have won, our defence stood out, especially after conceding six the previous weekend. I thought we bounced back well to provide a solid defensive performance.

Part of this comes down to Craig Dawson’s reintegration to the first team.

I remember a time, a few years ago, maybe before my love for football was fully nurtured, learning the story of Jody Craddock. Mick McCarthy was trying to move in a different direction away from using Craddock, and he was sent on loan to Stoke with the potential of a permanent move.

Wolves struggled defensively, Craddock was recalled, and went on to be one of the team’s most influential players.

Dawson seems a similar character. Quietly spoken, leads by example and takes no nonsense as soon as he crosses the white line.

With Dawson being left out for the early stages of the season, it feels like he has had to convince Gary O’Neil of his continuing impact, and he certainly did that at Nottingham Forest with a stellar performance.

It is probably something for O’Neil to work around, with his high line not really complementing Dawson’s game. But his performance has more than certainly stated his case as to why he should play week in week out.

Clive Smith

That was more like it. That’s the Wolves we know and love. Very recognisable. Ironically it was a certain previous manager who initiated talk of our identity.

Not strictly a back five but our overall shape and organisation meant there was certainly not the gaping holes we had last weekend. Thank God eh!

The mood was upbeat and we carved out a good chance in the opening couple of minutes. A debut for Johnstone did not start all that well as we went a goal behind after only 10 minutes. Once our set-piece coach turns the page to defending set-pieces conceding goals from corners will hopefully dry up!

Forest didn’t apply a press so our scary passing at the back was less evident. Johnstone went long with many kicks and engagement on halfway was rewarding at times and less stressful to watch. We found through ball up the channels, usually through Cunha or Ait-Nouri, and that looked promising.

Meanwhile, something we’d not seen in a while popped up. A goal from outside the box and wow, take a bow Bellegarde.

When the game was allowed to flow it was a decent watch but the ref kept interrupting. Early cards for Bellegarde and Gomes (again) left us vulnerable down our right while, with an advanced Ait-Nouri, Toti struggled to stem the flow of crosses from our left.