Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Nottingham Forest as two defenders get 8/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players after their draw with Nottingham Forest.
Sam Johnstone - 6
The goalkeeper may feel he could have done better with the Forest goal, but he did make some strong saves.
Nelson Semedo - 8
Despite coming off with cramp, Semedo put in a stellar display. Strong defensively and an option on the overlap, he added experience to the back line.
Yerson Mosquera - 7
The occasional dodgy moment was met by several good tackles, blocks and aerial duels.
Craig Dawson - 8
Perhaps Wolves’ best player on the day, Dawson used every bit of his experience to guide those around him and drag the team to a point.