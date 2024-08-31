Gary O'Neil discusses Wolves' latest penalty controversy

With both teams drawing deep into the second half, Chris Wood handled the ball in the box but referee Simon Hooper waved away the appeals after almost blowing his whistle.

O’Neil was booked for his furious reaction at the decision, which VAR did not overturn, and insists it should have been a penalty, while also conceding Wolves were fortunate themselves in the first half.

“I think it’s important we discuss both, as there was one in the first half that could be deemed similar,” O’Neil said,

“If it was given, firstly I’d be disappointed with Jorgen for not looking at the ball and the way he defended, but obviously it hits him fairly high up his arm.

“The second one felt different to that, and I understand that may be because I’m in the Wolves dugout.

“How outstretched Chris Woods’ arm was and the fact it hits him right on the hand, it looked fairly obvious to me.

“But I would accept that there was potential for their’s to be given as well.