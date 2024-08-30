Nottingham Forest v Wolves: Gary O'Neil may have to mix it up after tricky start

Gary O’Neil made the brave decision in pre-season to switch to a back four in a new high-octane and aggressive system.

But Wolves have been caught out in the early fixtures, with several defensive errors leading to goals.

The club’s struggles in the transfer window has led to them losing out on several centre-back and winger targets and ahead of Wolves’ trip to Forest on Saturday, O’Neil admits he may have to adapt the style to suit the players he has available.

“We’ll be trying hard and be active right until the end of the window,” O’Neil said. “We had a plan in pre-season, especially when we knew we were losing Max (Kilman) and we had a fair idea that we might lose Pedro.