Wolves won't put time pressure on new signing Bastien Meupiyou

The promising young defender has checked in from Ligue 1 side Nantes on a five-year deal, which includes the option of a further year, for around £4.2million.

And sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “This is our model and is probably our strength as well.

"We're very good at looking in that emerging talent market and I think Bastien’s got a huge amount of potential.

"Obviously, he had some time out last season with a knee injury, so we'll take our time with him, but he has an incredibly high ceiling and we're excited to help develop him.

“He’s very physical, very strong, very quick. But also, he's played lot at six, a lot at left-back as well. It’s not often you can find a big, physical profile that comes with the ability to play on the ball and to play in all those positions.

“He fits what we think a Premier League player looks like. There's no pressure on him, he's a young boy, and we'll look forward to seeing how he develops the next couple of years.

“I believe he'll get himself to the highest level he can, because he's driven to do that, and we’ll provide everything to support that.

"There’s no time pressure for him on anything, no set journey, just a really young, talented boy, and we're excited to have him here, and we're really excited to help him get to the best level that he can possibly achieve.”

The 18-year-old, who has represented his country at under-16, under-17 and under-18 level, was courted by a number of clubs before settling on a move to Wolves.

In September last year Meupiyou made his senior debut in the Nantes starting line-up against Marseille, but was handed a straight red card after just nine minutes.

He then missed the majority of the season with a serious knee injury.

However, the youngster has featured heavily for Nantes in pre-season and has completed his move after passing a medical on Tuesday and watching Wolves' 2-0 victory over Burnley from the stands.