Gary O'Neil gives update on futures of Wolves attackers

The pair started the Carabao Cup win over Burnley on Wednesday night, with Guedes bagging a game-winning brace.

Although the head coach was coy and admitted a move is still a possibility, he says he expects them to stay due to Wolves’ struggles in the transfer window.

“I expect him to be here, yeah,” O’Neil said of Guedes.

“The same with Podence, but both will have people keen on them, I’m sure.

“So let’s see. The last 48 hours will be key, obviously.”

Guedes impressed leading the line at Molineux on Wednesday and O’Neil was complimentary of the way the forward has applied himself since returning from loan.