Dave Edwards: Plenty of work to do after that Wolves second-half shocker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was an absolutely incredible game of football. The first half was as exciting as I’ve probably seen at Molineux in recent years.

The atmosphere was set with Noni Madueke being the pantomime villain for the day and the players used that extremely well to get fired up and get the crowd on side.

The atmosphere was absolutely electric in that first half. The first home game of the season, playing one of the big teams, and the crowd really turned up.

It was a fabulous first half of football, although Wolves will be disappointed with both goals they conceded.

Rayan Ait-Nouri didn’t get tight enough and conceded a corner, where everyone gets sucked underneath the ball, giving Nicolas Jackson acres of space at the back post.

The ball was rolling for the second goal and it should have been chalked off, but VAR doesn’t intervene for restarts and Wolves are a bit unlucky.

Despite that, Yerson Mosquera gets caught between two men. I’m not sure he’s even aware Jackson is there as the ball comes over and he then reacts, leaving Cole Palmer.

Jose Sa is in no man’s land, making it a really poor goal to give away.

Although Chelsea looked extremely dangerous every time they went forward, some of the football Wolves played was some of the best I’ve seen in a long time at Molineux.

They played so fast, direct and with a real intensity to move the ball forward. The passes were inch perfect, the link-up play between the front four was excellent.

Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina were fabulous in midfield. The ball-winning and passing was incredible – and from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde as well – it was really impressive.