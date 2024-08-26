Wolves attacker signs new deal before securing loan move

Signed for just £175,000 from Ipswich last summer, the 20-year-old enjoyed his breakthrough at Wolves last season.

The attacking midfielder made 10 senior appearances, including eight in the Premier League, before heading off to Spain and America with Wolves on pre-season this summer.

Chirewa was not included in the squad's for the first two games of the season and will now leave for minutes and more experience in the Championship, having now extended his Wolves contract until 2028.