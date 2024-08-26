New signing to fly in and complete Wolves move

The 18-year-old will complete his medical and is expecting to sign a long-term contract after Wolves and Nantes agreed a €5million (around £4.2.million) fee for the defender, with some add-ons included if Wolves qualify for Europe.

Meupiyou is expected to become a member of the first team after completing his move, but will be given time to adjust to his new surroundings and learn from more experienced players.