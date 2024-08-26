Shropshire Star
New signing to fly in and complete Wolves move

Bastien Meupiyou will fly in to England today to complete his move to Wolves, as the club gear up for a busy final week in the transfer window.

By Liam Keen
Bastien Meupiyou (right) playing for France U17s (Photo by Adek BERRY / AFP)

The 18-year-old will complete his medical and is expecting to sign a long-term contract after Wolves and Nantes agreed a €5million (around £4.2.million) fee for the defender, with some add-ons included if Wolves qualify for Europe.

Meupiyou is expected to become a member of the first team after completing his move, but will be given time to adjust to his new surroundings and learn from more experienced players.

