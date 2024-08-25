Wolves 2 Chelsea 6 - Report

Nicolas Jackson netted just two minutes into the fixture to put Chelsea ahead, but a strong Wolves response saw Matheus Cunha equalise.

Some more amateurish defending allowed Cole Palmer to restore Chelsea’s lead before Jorgen Strand Larsen’s first goal for Wolves dragged them level before half-time.

Wolves finished the first half arguably the better side but conceded again just four minutes after the restart.

Over the course of 14 dismal minutes, horrific defending allowed Noni Madueke to score a swift hat-trick and kill any hope of a Wolves result.

Joao Felix added insult to injury with Chelsea’s sixth, as Wolves came off the pitch to a chorus of boos.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made one change from the loss to Arsenal and stuck with the 4-2-3-1 formation.

Cunha replaced Rodrigo Gomes, while Boubacar Traore took a spot on the bench in place of Chiquinho.

On Pedro Neto’s return to Molineux, just two weeks after his £54million move, he was named on the bench.

Wolves made the worst possible start as they went 1-0 down less than two minutes into the fixture.

The home fans were loudly booing Madueke following his social media comments about Wolverhampton, but the winger had an early chance as his shot was turned behind for a corner.

From that resulting corner, the cross was flicked on and Jackson was left free at the back post to head home.

The goalscorer then goaded the home fans, which prompted a coming together between both sets of players.

Jorgen Strand Larsen scores (Getty)

Wolves almost responded quickly when Yerson Mosquera met a fantastic Cunha corner with a free header, but he nodded the ball inches wide of the post.

In a spell of pressure, Mario Lemina then almost found Cunha with a through pass.

It was an end-to-end entertaining fixture as Jackson was played through on goal by Marc Cucurella but Mosquera did well to recover. Wolves then countered and scored through Cunha, but he was correctly flagged offside.

Rayan Ait-Nouri was struggling to contain Madueke and the winger had another shot saved before Palmer missed from close range. Wolves instantly countered again and Cunha shot wide.

In the 27th minute, Wolves levelled through Cunha. A superb midfield tackle from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde got Wolves on the attack as Ait-Nouri charged forward. A reverse pass found Cunha who smashed the ball into the back of the net.

Wolves then almost took the lead when Bellegarde released Ait-Nouri down the left and his cross almost reached Larsen in the box.

Cunha was so close to a second following excellent play from Lemina to find Matt Doherty. His cutback found Cunha, who had a shot blocked onto the crossbar.

Wolves were on top but found themselves behind just before half-time. A Joao Gomes shot was wide and as Robert Sanchez took his goal kick early, Wolves were caught napping.

Neto and Joao Gomes (Getty)

A long kick saw Jackson flick the ball over Mosquera to Palmer, who lobbed Jose Sa.

But Wolves equalised again on the stroke of half-time. An Ait-Nouri free-kick was headed down by Toti Gomes and Larsen slid in to score his first goal for the club, taking both teams into the break drawing 2-2.

As the second half got under way, Chelsea brought Neto on for Mykhailo Mudryk.

Wolves started the second half as they started the first, by conceding an early goal. Just four minutes in, the hosts were again caught out by a quick free-kick as the ball was worked to Madueke, who found the bottom corner via his shot that took a heavy deflection off Ait-Nouri.

The hosts were looking for a way back into the game but found themselves further behind due to more poor defending. The ball was played to Madueke on the right again and his low effort found the bottom corner.

It then descended into disaster as J.Gomes lost the ball and Chelsea pounced, allowing Madueke to cap off his hat-trick within just 14 minutes.

Lemina’s half volley grabbed a goal back for Wolves but Toti was correctly flagged offside and the goal was chalked off.

Chelsea then sauntered down the other end to add a sixth. Neto raced down the left, cut it back for Felix, who smashed it home. The former Wolves man celebrated intensely as many home fans headed for the exit.

Larsen had a chance to restore some pride for Wolves but snatched at his effort as he dragged it wide.

Chelsea looked like scoring every time they picked up the ball and another Felix shot blazed over the bar as Wolves fell to a heavy defeat.

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri (Dawson, 68), Lemina (Doyle, 90), J.Gomes, Hwang (Podence, 59), Cunha (Sarabia, 68), Bellegarde (R.Gomes, 68), Larsen.

Subs not used: Bentley, S.Bueno, Traore, Guedes.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella (Veiga, 83), Caicedo (Dewsbury-Hall, 75), Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer (Nkunku, 83), Mudryk (Neto, 45), Jackson (Felix, 68)

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Guiu.