Noni Madueke deletes controversial social media post ahead of Wolves game

The 22-year-old posted to his Instagram story showing he was in Wolverhampton, with the caption 'everything about this place is s**t'.

Noni Madueke's deleted Instagram post

He then quickly deleted the post, but not before fans grabbed a screenshot of it.

Madueke then posted again claiming he had put the original post up on the wrong account.

Noni Madueke's deleted Instagram post

Wolves and Chelsea kick-off at Molineux at 2pm today.