Gary O'Neil issues apology to Wolves fans after Chelsea defeat

It is the first time Wolves have conceded six goals in the league at home since the 6-0 loss to Southampton in 2007, and it came following a positive first half.

Wolves entered the half-time break at 2-2 having just edged the proceedings, but a series of calamitous mistakes saw them ship four more goals in the second half.

O’Neil, frustrated at the nature of the errors, apologised to the fans for the performance.

“It’s a tough one for them because they were probably enjoying their team having a right good go and going toe-to-toe with a team who had spent billions, and then feeling like there’s a huge gulf between the two sides,” O’Neil said.

“It’s a tough afternoon for the fans, which I apologise for my part in because I don’t want them to have to suffer games like that.

“We’ve played Arsenal and Chelsea and lost our captain and one of our best players, so if anyone thought these first two weeks would be easy, I knew it wouldn’t be.