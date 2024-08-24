Steve Bull: Points on the board early key for Wolves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Go out, roll your sleeves up and forget about the Arsenal game.

We need to get some points on the board and especially at home, with an electrifying crowd.

Let’s give the fans something to cheer about!

They will be massive on Sunday afternoon and it should be a brilliant atmosphere.

It will be tough, they are a good side who have spent an unbelievable amount of money, but we should give them a good game.

Pedro Neto is a tough player to stop but the Wolves players know him inside out.