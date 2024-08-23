Yerson Mosquera sends message to Wolves fans ahead of Molineux opener
Yerson Mosquera has urged the Wolves fans to get behind the team ahead of their first home game of the season.
Wolves welcome Chelsea to Molineux on Sunday with Gary O’Neil’s side hoping to get their first points on the board.
Mosquera, who was given a start at Arsenal last week, is eager to return to Molineux and repay the faith of the Wolves fans.
“We need everyone and the Wolves fans are very good,” Mosquera said. “They have good support for us and we need this for this season, we need them.