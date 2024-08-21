Liam Keen debrief: Wolves working out how to balance team

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A disjointed first half was met by a controlled second, but errors ultimately led to Wolves losing 2-0.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS TO THE LIVE WOLVES PODDY

Gary O’Neil can take some heart from the performance of his side, but will also have plenty to work on as Wolves prepare for the opening home game of the season.

Defensive balance

In their new-look back four, Wolves carried out Plan A against one of the best sides in the league.

At first, it was a struggle. Toti Gomes, in particular, was struggling to play out from the back and was consistently losing possession.

Wolves were taking plenty of risks by playing out from Jose Sa, finding Mario Lemina in midfield who had come deeper under pressure from the opposition, before looking to play the ball out wide.