Wolves striker set for Belgian loan
Wolves striker Nathan Fraser is set for a season-long loan at Belgian club Zulte Waregem.
The 19-year-old, who signed a new contract until 2028 last month, will make the switch for game time as he looks for more opportunities in senior professional football.
Fraser, who was born in Wolverhampton and has come through the club's academy, made 11 first team appearances for Gary O'Neil's side last season.