Steve Bull: Will Wolves stick with a back four?

Against Rayo Vallecano it was an average performance and we could have done a lot better.

We had a lot of possession and nothing at the end of it, but it was another opportunity to get fit and everyone came away in one piece.

Wolves will be fired up for this Arsenal game, regardless of how the Rayo Vallecano game went.

Pre-season as a whole has been absolutely brilliant.

Wolves have come out of it unscathed and had some great results with good attacking football.