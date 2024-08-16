Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI vs Arsenal

For Gary O'Neil, his selection dilemma largely comes in defence, with a big decision facing him on whether he sticks with his pre-season plans or changes his tactics to nullify the Gunners.

I think O'Neil will stick with a back four, but keep an eye on Rodrigo Gomes as I would also expect him to track back with Bukayo Saka and create a makeshift back five at times.

If O'Neil does stick with a back four, his biggest decision comes at centre-back and I think he will keep his pre-season tried and tested pair of Yerson Mosquera and Toti Gomes.

Jose Sa should line-up behind them in goal, while Rayan Ait-Nouri will be on the left and Matt Doherty is likely to start at right-back with Nelson Semedo suspended. I think it's probably unlikely that Pedro Lima gets a start straight away.

The midfield two of Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina should pick itself and so should R.Gomes on the left, Hwang Hee-chan in the number 10 role and Jorgen Strand Larsen up front.

Liam Keen's predicted XI

The final position to mention is the right wing. I expect Pablo Sarabia to start, but Jean-Ricner Bellegarde could come in as someone with more mobility and ability to trac