Arsenal v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

Ahead of their trip to the Emirates there were some injury concerns hanging over Wolves from their tour of America as well as their final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

But Gary O'Neil had some positive injury news before the first game of the campaign.

Matheus Cunha - 100% chance

The Brazilian came off 30 minutes into Wolves' first pre-season game in America with a hamstring issue and has not played since.

However, he did return to training this week with the hope of returning in time to make the squad tomorrow.

"Matheus Cunha is back fit and has trained this week back with the group," O'Neil said.

Jorgen Strand Larsen - 100% chance

The new striker had a problem with his groin in the warm-up at the weekend, but still played 60 minutes in the final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

O'Neil said: "He's 100% fit and will be in the squad. He's working hard and wants to hit the ground running. He's exciting for us."

Mario Lemina - 100% chance

The captain came off against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend with some cramp in his hamstring, prompting fans to worry about his fitness ahead of the clash with Arsenal.

But O'Neil confirmed that the player is fit and blamed that fatigue on jet lag and increased training following the flight back from America.