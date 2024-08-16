Arsenal v Wolves preview: Gary O'Neil's defensive dilemma

A trip to Arsenal will be one of the hardest fixtures of the campaign for most teams, but Wolves are tasked with getting their season under way in style at the Emirates.

A positive pre-season ended with a disappointing loss to Rayo Vallecano at Molineux, in a moment Gary O’Neil described as a ‘reality check’.

Wolves must now carry that into their trip to the capital and O’Neil has a number of big decisions to make with his team.

In pre-season the head coach has evolved his Wolves side to play a back four, rather than a back five, as they attempt a more aggressive, front-foot approach.

That could be dangerous at Arsenal, who are masters at picking teams off, but it is hard to see Wolves adopting a different system when they have spent the whole of pre-season working on this one.