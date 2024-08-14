Exclusive interview: Yerson Mosquera on his Premier League chance, finding a home at Wolves and previous struggles

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Among the starting XI – perhaps to some surprise – could be Yerson Mosquera.

The 23-year-old has never kicked a ball in the Premier League but is now expected to line-up at the Emirates on Saturday after emerging as one of two centre-back choices in pre-season.

But it was almost very different for the Colombian.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Villarreal and in interviews over in Spain the defender said he wanted to join them permanently.

But Wolves and O’Neil were adamant that his future was back at Molineux and Mosquera has been welcomed back into the fold with open arms.

“I always feel loved,” Mosquera said in an exclusive pre-season interview with the Express & Star.

“If I have the chance to play here, I will do my best. I want to stay here, I want to help the team.

“It’s a really hard decision because I have a contract here and I didn’t know what would happen with my future.

“They liked me and wanted to buy me, but I didn’t have the decision. I have a contract here, I want to focus on being here.”

Yerson Mosquera (Getty)

And was he ever close to leaving for Villarreal? Mosquera added: “They spoke with the club but I don’t know anything. My focus is on staying here.

“They (Wolves) always said to me ‘Yerson, we want to see you here’, when I was at Villarreal. They called me and told me they need me at Wolves and if I had the chance to play I wanted to stay at Wolves.